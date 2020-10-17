Two S. Koreans kidnapped in Ghana released
All News 07:39 October 17, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen kidnapped in waters off Ghana have been released, their company said Saturday.
The two were abducted late August when their Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by a group of armed militants in waters 200 kilometers southeast of Ghana.
The boat had a total of 50 crew members, but the militants had only taken the two South Koreans hostage, Seoul officials said earlier.
"The crew members were released just now," an official from their employer, BSK, told Yonhap News Agency, adding the two are now in Nigeria.
(END)
