(LEAD) Two S. Koreans kidnapped in Ghana released
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 5th para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen kidnapped in waters off Ghana in August have been released, their company said Saturday.
The two were abducted on Aug. 28 when their Ghanaian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by a group of armed militants in waters 200 kilometers southeast of Ghana.
The boat had a total of 50 crew members, but the militants had only taken the two South Koreans hostage, Seoul officials said earlier.
"The crew members were released just now," an official from their employer, BSK, told Yonhap News Agency, adding the two are now in Nigeria.
Their health conditions are not yet known, the official said, noting that the South Korean embassy in Nigeria has supported negotiations for their release.
Their release came 50 days after their abduction.
The two South Koreans and 48 Ghanaian crew members were aboard the 500-ton vessel AP 703 at 8:04 a.m. on the August day when the attack occurred. The pirates took only the Koreans and headed toward Nigeria. The Ghanaian crew members all returned to their country.
The incident came two months after five Korean sailors were abducted in waters off Benin in western Africa. They were aboard the Ghanaian vessel Panofi Frontier when it was attacked by an armed group on June 24. They were released in southern Nigeria a month later. Earlier in May, a Korean shrimp fisherman was kidnapped off the coast of Gabon and was released the following month.
Following repeated abductions in waters off West Africa, calls have been mounting for the government to craft stronger safety measures, such as restricting fishing or other operations in the perilous waters.
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
-
1
Supreme Court confirms prison term for ex-presidential aide over abuse of power
-
2
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 50 amid eased social distancing
-
4
Coronavirus-affected egg thief gets 1-year prison sentence
-
5
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief