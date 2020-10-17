Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 17, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 20/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 19/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0
Busan 22/14 Sunny 0
