Saturday's weather forecast

October 17, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 19/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

