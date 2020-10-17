Nation's first urban national arboretum opens in Sejong
SEJONG, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Sejong National Arboretum, the nation's first urban arboretum located in the center of the central administrative city, was opened to the public on Saturday after eight years of project preparation and construction.
The 65-hectare arboretum in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, is South Korea's third national arboretum after ones in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province. The Sejong arboretum, the size of 90 football fields, is also the first national arboretum situated in an urban center.
It features 1.72 million plants of 2,834 species in 20 various thematic exhibition gardens, where visitors can experience both Korean traditional and modern garden culture.
Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free during its test operation set to last until Dec. 31.
Only 5,000 visitors will be admitted at the same time as part of anti-coronavirus quarantine measures. Social distancing, disinfection and other quarantine guidelines will be thoroughly observed throughout the arboretum, its operator said, adding the number of admissions to the four-season exhibition greenhouse will be limited to 300 per hour.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Coronavirus-affected egg thief gets 1-year prison sentence
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in double digits for 2nd day; cluster infections worrisome
-
4
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief
-
5
Army chief apologizes for military's role in 1980 pro-democracy uprising