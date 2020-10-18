Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 18, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 10

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 20

(END)

