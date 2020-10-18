Today in Korean history
Oct. 19
1906 -- The Kyunghyang Shinmun local daily is founded.
1950 -- United Nations soldiers capture Pyongyang during their northward advance in the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict erupted on June 25 of that year when the North's military invaded the South.
1955 -- North Korea and China sign a trade agreement.
1962 -- South Korea and Senegal establish diplomatic relations.
2016 -- A police officer is killed in a gunfight with a criminal suspect in northern Seoul. He cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet that he was wearing due to a previous involvement in a sexual offense before running away.
