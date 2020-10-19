Korean-language dailies

-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl in clash again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Choo, Yoon confront each other over Lime scandal probe (Kookmin Daily)

-- Choo Mi-ae claims prosecution fails to probe opposition figures, Yoon Seok-youl dismisses as 'slander' (Donga llbo)

-- Choo, Yoon confront each other over Lime scandal probe (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon, Choo in clash again over Lime scandal probe (Segye Times)

-- Yoon dismisses Choo's attack as 'absurd slander' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Imprisoned Kim Bong-hyun's single word sparks war between Choo, Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl collide head-on over Lime scandal investigation (Hankyoreh)

-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl in serious conflict again over Lime scandal investigation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- In stay-at-home era, 5G does not work at home (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 59 listed firms, biz leaders suffer damage from Optimus fund scam (Korea Economic Daily)

