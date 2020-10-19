Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:13 October 19, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/07 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/07 Sunny 20
Gwangju 22/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
(END)
