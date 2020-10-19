Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

October 19, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/07 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/07 Sunny 20

Gwangju 22/09 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 20

