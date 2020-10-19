Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A Jeju Island woman, who recently caused a stir in Korean society after offering to sell her newborn baby for 200,000 won (US$175) in a mobile secondhand marketplace, has deeply repented for her wrongdoing, police said Monday.
Jeju's provincial police agency, investigating the unprecedented case, said it has conducted a preliminary questioning of the single woman in her 20s and concluded that she appears to have uploaded the controversial post out of her physical and emotional difficulties after giving birth to the baby following an unwanted pregnancy.
The woman has sincerely expressed remorse, police said, noting she had immediately deleted her online post after realizing her behavior was wrong.
The case started Friday, when the woman uploaded two photos of her newborn baby on the cyber marketplace, saying a 36-week-old baby is available for adoption for the price of 200,000 won.
The shocking post immediately went viral on local online communities, prompting police to launch an investigation for her possible violation of the Child Welfare Act.
According to police, the woman gave birth at an ob-gyn clinic in the city of Jeju last Tuesday before uploading her online post at a postnatal care center in the same city three days later.
"She said she got angry after learning that the adoption process is difficult and takes a long time. But we're also approaching the case with her emotional and economic difficulties in mind," said a police official, noting she has no job and the father is not in the condition to raise a baby.
Her parents also live in Jeju but are not in a situation to extend any helping hand, the official said.
Police said they will further question the woman after she leaves the prenatal care center. She reportedly plans to enter a single mothers facility after being discharged from the center.
Separately from the probe, police said they will seek ways to financially help the women and her baby through cooperation from relevant public institutions.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
2
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
3
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
4
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
TWICE's Jeongyeon to be absent from 2nd album promotion due to anxiety issues: agency
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 3rd day; cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
5
N Korea uncovers ancient mural tomb in western province: KCNA