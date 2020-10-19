(LEAD) Big Hit suffers extended slide after market debut
(ATTN: UPDATES data in last 3 paras)
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the creative nest of K-pop superstar BTS, continued to suffer an extended slump on the third day since the company's market debut as some institutional investors dumped the stocks.
Big Hit shares tumbled 5.74 percent to close at 189,000 won (US$165), far underperforming the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index's (KOSPI) 0.22 percent gain. The company dipped to as low as 187,000 won at one point.
The entertainment firm had a rollercoaster market debut on Thursday, when its stock price soared to 351,000 won, sharply up from the 135,000-won initial public offering price, but eventually closed down 4.44 percent.
The shares plummeted 22.29 percent on the second day of trading.
Local analysts noted that the company's IPO price may have been overpriced given that BTS' value cannot be exactly equated with the agency's stock prices and BTS' status in Big Hit.
"Big Hit's merit is its contract with BTS, the global top artist, and its Achilles' heel is its almost entire dependence on the BTS revenue," Meritz Securities analyst Lee Hyo-jin said.
Experts warned that Big Hit shares may face even greater volatility for weeks to come, as institutional investors, who hold 35.68 percent in Big Hit, will be allowed to sell off a certain portion of their stocks within a month.
According to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), some 1,527,000 shares held by institutional investors will be traded within one month as a lock-in period draws near, with about 13,000 shares likely to be sold in as early as two weeks.
Local analysts said the selling spree may cause heavy losses to retail investors, who bought a net 415 billion won worth of Big Hit stocks during the first three days after the market debut.
Institutions, on the other hand, dumped a net 21.2 billion won worth of Big Hit stocks, with foreigners offloading a net 87.1 billion won for profit-taking.
Losses soared to as high as 46.15 percent for those who bought the stocks at their highest price of 351,000 won on the first day, brokerage data showed.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police