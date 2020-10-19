Samsung Heavy succeeds in operating remote autonomous ship
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has successfully navigated its 300-ton remote autonomous ship.
The 38-meter-long ship was operated in seas off Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, via a remote control system at a research center located in Daejeon, 250 kilometers away from the seas, Samsung Heavy said.
The ship returned safely to a point of departure without the help of crew after reaching its destination, which was 10 kilometers away, the shipbuilding company said.
Samsung Autonomous Ship, its remote autonomous navigation system, helped the ship navigate autonomously under remote control, the company said.
Samsung Heavy said it plans to commercialize its independently developed autonomous navigation system by 2022.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
2
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
3
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
4
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
TWICE's Jeongyeon to be absent from 2nd album promotion due to anxiety issues: agency
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 3rd day; cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
5
N Korea uncovers ancient mural tomb in western province: KCNA