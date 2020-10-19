Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM Kang vows 'unceasing' public communication with launch of diplomacy center

All News 12:01 October 19, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pledged Monday to make "unceasing" communication with citizens, stressing public support is key to ensuring the effectiveness of foreign policy.

Kang made the remarks during a ceremony launching the Korea Diplomacy Center in southern Seoul, which is aimed at bolstering communication with citizens through various educational programs and diplomatic services.

"To guarantee the effectiveness of policy, it is more important than anything to ensure that the government, the provider of the policy, makes unceasing communication with citizens, the consumers of the policy," the ministry said in her congratulatory remarks.

"Our foreign ministry has been doing its utmost to focus on citizens through communication with them and on national interests. With the launch of the center, we have gone a step further for the citizens," she added.

The new center has been established as a comprehensive diplomatic town, housing various facilities that handle passport issuance and consular affairs, and provide educational programs, including diplomatic lectures for general citizens.

This file photo, taken July 28, 2020, shows Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaking during a diplomatic strategy meeting at the ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

