KBO's budding star backs teammate's MLB bid, dreams of own big league future

And given his career trajectory, Lee may well be the fourth. Over his first three seasons, the 2017 Rookie of the Year established himself as the KBO's premier contact hitter. Then in 2020, Lee added a power dimension to his offensive profile. He has already belted 15 home runs, nine more than his previous career high, and has surpassed the century mark in RBIs for the first time with 101. Lee also owns the KBO single season record with 49 doubles, and his .529 slugging percentage is his personal best by more than 50 points.