N.K. says antivirus measures top priority for '80-day campaign'
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media said Monday that antivirus measures are a top priority task of the "80-day campaign" that leader Kim Jong-un is pushing to overcome flood damage and make economic progress by year's end.
During a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party earlier this month, Kim launched the 80-day campaign to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for January.
"We have set the strengthening of nationwide antivirus efforts and strictly adhering to the virus prevention as our main goal of the 80-day campaign," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The North is strictly following antivirus measures, conducting temperature checks and disinfecting vehicles in the borders, as well as requiring people to sanitize their hands and wear masks, the KCNA said.
The emphasis on the antivirus efforts rather than the economic segment of the campaign appears to suggest the North's awareness of difficulties in making an economic turnaround amid the aftermath of typhoons and ensuing flooding, and biting sanctions, observers said.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, also labeled antivirus measures as the "primary task of the 80-day campaign."
The paper then urged its officials to become a "bulletproof wall" to further strengthen the barrier against COVID-19.
"We must always suspect our measures without the slightest laxity and carelessness, and work with maximum responsibility, loyalty and devotion to find any loopholes and come up with strict measures," it added.
North Korea appears to have set a more realistic goal of focusing on preventing the coronavirus amid a "triple whammy" of the prolonged antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and economic woes from crippling global sanctions.
