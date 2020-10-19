Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. says antivirus measures top priority for '80-day campaign'

All News 15:29 October 19, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media said Monday that antivirus measures are a top priority task of the "80-day campaign" that leader Kim Jong-un is pushing to overcome flood damage and make economic progress by year's end.

During a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party earlier this month, Kim launched the 80-day campaign to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for January.

"We have set the strengthening of nationwide antivirus efforts and strictly adhering to the virus prevention as our main goal of the 80-day campaign," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North is strictly following antivirus measures, conducting temperature checks and disinfecting vehicles in the borders, as well as requiring people to sanitize their hands and wear masks, the KCNA said.

The emphasis on the antivirus efforts rather than the economic segment of the campaign appears to suggest the North's awareness of difficulties in making an economic turnaround amid the aftermath of typhoons and ensuing flooding, and biting sanctions, observers said.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, also labeled antivirus measures as the "primary task of the 80-day campaign."

The paper then urged its officials to become a "bulletproof wall" to further strengthen the barrier against COVID-19.

"We must always suspect our measures without the slightest laxity and carelessness, and work with maximum responsibility, loyalty and devotion to find any loopholes and come up with strict measures," it added.

North Korea appears to have set a more realistic goal of focusing on preventing the coronavirus amid a "triple whammy" of the prolonged antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and economic woes from crippling global sanctions.

North Korean people stage a mass rally on Oct. 14, 2020, vowing to wage an 80-day economic development campaign to mark the ruling party's 75th founding anniversary that fell on Oct. 10, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 15. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #80-day campaign
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!