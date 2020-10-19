Task force to calculate income of some non-regular workers for employment insurance
SEJONG, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it has created a task force to calculate income of non-regular workers in certain professions as part of efforts to expand coverage of state employment insurance to them.
In South Korea, employees in certain lines of work, including insurance agents, tutors, golf caddies, parcel delivery service workers and cargo truck drivers, have been excluded from state employment insurance.
To put them under employment insurance coverage, the task force plans to unveil measures to figure out their income data by the end of this year, the ministry said in a statement.
In July, the labor ministry said it will put all working citizens under employment insurance coverage by 2025 as part of its ambitious policy project aimed at overcoming the new coronavirus pandemic.
With the plan, some 21 million people are forecast to be covered by the state employment insurance scheme by 2025, compared with the current figure that falls short of 14 million.
The expansion is aimed at protecting temporary workers and freelancers who are regarded as being in a "blind spot" as they are not directly employed by companies and are not covered by employment insurance.
