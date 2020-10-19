GS Engineering & Construction Q3 net profit down 44 pct. to 96.8 bln won
All News 15:37 October 19, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 96.8 billion won (US$84.8 million), down 44 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 210.3 billion won, up 12.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5 percent to 2.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
2
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
TWICE's Jeongyeon to be absent from 2nd album promotion due to anxiety issues: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
4
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 3rd day; cluster infections still drag in virus fight