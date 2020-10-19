Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) GS E&C Q3 net down 43.9 pct on currency losses

All News 16:19 October 19, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with company's comments, details and stock price; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Monday that its third-quarter net profit plunged 43.9 percent from a year earlier due to currency losses.

GS E&C posted a net profit of 96.8 billion won (US$84.7 million) in the July-September period, compared with a net profit of 172.8 billion won a year earlier, the builder said in a regulatory filing.

The builder said the won's strength against the U.S. dollar drove down the value of its overseas dollar-denominated assets.

(LEAD) GS E&C Q3 net down 43.9 pct on currency losses - 1

The Korean won rose 0.4 percent to an average of 1188.54 in the third quarter from 1193.24 a year earlier.

Still, GS E&C said its operating profit rose 12 percent on-year to 210.3 billion won in the third quarter from 187.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.97 percent on-year to 2.32 trillion won.

Shares in GS E&C rose 3.32 percent to 26,450 won on the Seoul bourse Monday, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.22 percent gain.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#GS E&C
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!