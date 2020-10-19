KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 100
LotteChilsung 88,500 UP 1,600
GS Retail 35,950 UP 1,550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,580 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 413,000 DN 7,000
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,540 UP 50
SKC 72,900 DN 5,300
SK Discovery 61,900 DN 1,000
GS E&C 26,450 UP 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,950 UP 100
NHIS 9,290 UP 80
Ottogi 562,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 45,050 UP 600
SPC SAMLIP 62,400 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,600 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,430 UP 100
POSCO 208,500 UP 6,500
GC Corp 222,500 DN 1,000
LS 55,700 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 49,050 UP 400
KPIC 181,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,370 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 166,500 0
KCC 161,500 UP 4,500
SKBP 154,500 UP 1,000
KAL 20,550 UP 200
TaekwangInd 669,000 UP 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,630 UP 70
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,560 UP 30
BukwangPharm 26,700 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,050 DN 750
LotteFood 308,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha 25,150 DN 450
SKCHEM 339,000 DN 3,000
CJ LOGISTICS 181,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 45,450 UP 200
DaelimInd 80,800 DN 1,800
