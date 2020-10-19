KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KSOE 80,600 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 72,000 UP 700
F&F 100,000 UP 6,400
MERITZ SECU 3,270 UP 20
HtlShilla 77,200 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 59,900 0
SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 98,400 DN 2,600
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,330 DN 390
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,500 DN 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 6,500
Kogas 31,450 UP 2,050
Donga Socio Holdings 115,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 86,700 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 500,000 UP 12,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16400 UP50
KiaMtr 46,700 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 29,700 UP 2,350
DHICO 13,350 UP 1,300
Hyosung 77,000 DN 600
Shinsegae 225,000 UP 10,000
Nongshim 299,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 27,850 UP 100
LOTTE 29,750 UP 950
Binggrae 56,000 UP 300
LG Corp. 71,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 77,300 DN 2,700
BoryungPharm 15,300 UP 550
L&L 10,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,600 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 29,000 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 37,500 DN 450
Yuhan 61,700 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 31,900 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,800 DN 50
DB HiTek 35,300 DN 800
CJ 80,800 UP 600
JWPHARMA 32,400 UP 450
