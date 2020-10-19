KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LGInt 15,400 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,580 UP 30
SBC 9,980 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 UP 650
Daesang 25,200 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,620 UP 100
ORION Holdings 12,300 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 222,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,000 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 0
S-1 86,100 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,200 DN 1,250
OCI 59,500 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 54,900 DN 700
KorZinc 374,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 UP 20
SYC 51,600 0
HyundaiMipoDock 28,100 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 40,450 UP 1,050
S-Oil 57,900 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 164,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,000 UP 5,000
HMM 7,000 DN 90
HYUNDAI WIA 41,350 DN 550
COWAY 78,800 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 4,200 UP 35
Handsome 30,350 UP 1,450
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,500 UP 6,200
UNID 45,700 UP 1,450
DWS 22,750 UP 250
KEPCO 21,400 DN 350
Hanchem 145,500 DN 2,000
SamsungSecu 32,900 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 8,270 DN 220
SKTelecom 232,500 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 51,000 0
HyundaiElev 40,100 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,900 UP 400
IBK 8,220 UP 140
