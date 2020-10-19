KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 12,250 0
SK 199,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,915 UP 20
GKL 12,400 UP 400
NamhaeChem 8,180 UP 130
DONGSUH 29,400 UP 1,000
BGF 4,170 0
SamsungEng 11,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,600 0
SAMSUNG CARD 29,250 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 21,500 DN 800
KT 23,100 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP4500
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,500 UP 1,500
KT&G 83,000 UP 700
LG Display 15,750 UP 50
Kangwonland 22,400 UP 350
NAVER 286,000 DN 7,500
Kakao 353,000 DN 4,500
NCsoft 771,000 UP 4,000
DSME 23,000 UP 300
DSINFRA 8,570 UP 200
DWEC 2,985 UP 85
Donga ST 87,600 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,600 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 385,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 169,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,850 0
LGH&H 1,562,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 615,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 UP 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,050 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 89,100 DN 800
Celltrion 255,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 23,000 UP 150
