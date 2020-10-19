KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,400 UP 4,500
KIH 67,800 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 31,950 UP 100
GS 34,200 UP 950
CJ CGV 21,700 0
LIG Nex1 30,400 UP 450
Fila Holdings 38,750 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 DN 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,950 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 1,570 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 2,000
LF 14,300 UP 50
FOOSUNG 9,230 DN 240
SK Innovation 136,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 26,450 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 40,700 UP 1,300
Hansae 18,850 UP 700
LG HAUSYS 67,000 DN 700
Youngone Corp 28,600 UP 900
KOLON IND 37,650 DN 750
HanmiPharm 278,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,460 UP 110
emart 154,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 47,200 UP 850
HANJINKAL 78,100 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 67,600 DN 1,400
CUCKOO 99,300 DN 300
COSMAX 122,500 UP 500
MANDO 34,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 686,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 56,100 DN 2,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,350 UP 750
Netmarble 133,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223500 UP8000
ORION 128,500 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 128,000 UP 6,000
HDC-OP 20,400 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 8,600 UP 190
