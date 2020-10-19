5G accessibility in major subway lines at over 75 pct: data
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The average accessibility of the fifth-generation network in major subway lines in South Korea reached over 75 percent, a lawmaker said Monday, as the country races to boost nationwide coverage.
The high-speed network's accessibility stood at 76.3 percent across 12 subways lines in six major cities across the country, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hee of the ruling Democratic Party, citing data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The country's three major telecom operators -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- have recently focused on installing the latest generation network in public locations, such as subways. In July, they said 5G networks were installed in the capital region's subway Line No. 9 and eight other subway lines in four major cities, including the southern port city of Busan.
The latest generation network's availability, however, was far below the national average in certain subway lines in the capital, the lawmaker said.
The network's availability in Seoul Metro's Line No. 3 and No. 8 both stood at around 27 percent. Only Line No. 9 had availability higher than the national average, at 89 percent, out of the five subway lines in the capital surveyed by the ICT ministry.
The lawmaker called for better availability of the network in the capital's subways, saying the cumulative number of people who used the subways reached 2.7 billion last year.
South Korea had 8.66 million 5G users as of August, accounting for 12.4 percent of the total 70 million mobile accounts in the country.
The three carriers promised in July to install 5G in all subway lines across the capital metropolitan region by mid-next year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police