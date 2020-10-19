Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Fuel Cell to spend 72 billion won on fuel cell plant

All News 16:31 October 19, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Monday that it will invest 72.4 billion won (US$63.4 million) to build a cutting-edge fuel cell plant.

Doosan Fuel Cell, a unit of cash-strapped Doosan Group, aims to churn out solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), energy conversion devices generating electricity, from 2024 at the plant.

Doosan Fuel Cell has signed a deal with British SOFC maker Ceres Power to develop SOFCs, the company said in a separate statement.

The company also plans to expand the production line at hydrogen fuel cell plant in Iksan, 250 kilometers south of Seoul, to 260 megawatts from the current 63 megawatts.

Doosan Fuel Cell revised up its sales target to 1.5 trillion won in 2023 from 1 trillion won.

This photo provided by Doosan Fuel Cell Co. on Oct. 19, 2020, shows the company's hydrogen fuel cell plant in Iksan, 250 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Fuel Cell
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!