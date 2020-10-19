Unification ministry slashes staff, budget after N.K.'s liaison office demolition
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry has cut back on the number of staff at the inter-Korean liaison office and the budget for next year, after North Korea blew up the office building in June, an opposition lawmaker said Monday.
The ministry has slashed its budget for the liaison office next year to 310 million Korean won (US$270,000), from 6.41 billion won allocated for this year, Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing data from the ministry.
The number of staff members at the now-demolished office in the North's border city of Kaesong was reduced to the minimum level at 15 officials from the previous 29.
The liaison office opened in September 2018 to support inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation after a summit agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April that year.
Liaison officers of the two sides communicated through telephone and fax lines established between Seoul and Pyongyang until early June when the North severed all communication channels with the South and blew up the joint liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
Pyongyang has also remained unresponsive to Seoul's repeated calls for exchanges and cooperation, including joint efforts against the coronavirus and a probe into the North's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in late September.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police