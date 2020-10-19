S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 19, 2020
All News 16:38 October 19, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.673 0.674 -0.1
3-year TB 0.891 0.888 +0.3
10-year TB 1.441 1.493 -5.2
2-year MSB 0.821 0.817 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.229 2.230 -0.1
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
