(LEAD) Big Hit suffers extended slide after market debut
SEOUL -- Shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the creative nest of K-pop superstar BTS, continued to suffer an extended slump on the third day since the company's market debut as some institutional investors dumped the stocks.
Big Hit shares tumbled 5.74 percent to close at 189,000 won (US$165), far underperforming the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index's (KOSPI) 0.22 percent gain. The company dipped to as low as 187,000 won at one point.
Unification ministry slashes staff, budget after N.K.'s liaison office demolition
SEOUL -- The unification ministry has cut back on the number of staff at the inter-Korean liaison office and the budget for next year, after North Korea blew up the office building in June, an opposition lawmaker said Monday.
The ministry has slashed its budget for the liaison office next year to 310 million Korean won (US$270,000), from 6.41 billion won allocated for this year, Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing data from the ministry.
FM Kang to meet brother of S. Korean official killed by N. Korea at sea
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to meet later this week with the elder brother of a South Korean fisheries official shot to death by North Korea at sea last month, a source said Monday.
Kang's closed-door meeting with Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of the deceased official, is set for Wednesday, the source said, as he is questioning the outcome of the Seoul authorities' interim probe into the killing incident and seeking a U.N. probe.
(2nd LD) Tours to inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom to resume early next month
SEOUL -- A tour program to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom will resume early next month after more than a year of suspension caused by the African swine fever, the unification ministry said Monday.
The reopening comes as there have been no recent reports of the animal disease in Paju, the border city to which the village belongs, with the local authorities planning thorough precautions to fend off potential transmissions from other areas.
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
SEOUL -- A teenage boy died after being administered with a seasonal flu vaccine, yet the cause of his death has not yet been determined, health authorities said Monday.
The 17-year-old boy in the western port city of Incheon, whose identity has been withheld, died early Friday morning after receiving the flu shot on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
N. Koreans exposed to gruesome human rights abuses in pretrial detention: rights group
SEOUL -- North Koreans under pretrial detention experience extreme human rights abuses by corrupt law enforcement, from confinement in dirty and overcrowded cells to coerced confession and sexual assault, a report claimed Monday.
The Human Rights Watch, the international nongovernment organization, shed further light on the rights conditions in the North with the report titled "Worth Less Than an Animal: Abuses and Due Process Violations in Pretrial Detention in North Korea."
(LEAD) CGV to reduce number of cinemas by 30 pct amid coronavirus slump
SEOUL -- CJ CGV, the country's largest cinema chain, has decided to reduce the number of its branches by 30 percent as it strives to survive the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, affiliated with entertainment and retail giant CJ Group, announced a set of restructuring measures Monday, as its revenue is estimated to have tumbled 70 percent on-year since COVID-19 hit the country early this year.
