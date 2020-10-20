Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister orders top prosecutor to take hands off fund scandal probe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Choo invokes right to direct probes into fund scandal, allegations facing top prosecutor's family (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister invokes right to direct probes, takes aim at case involving top prosecutor's family (Donga llbo)
-- Choo orders Yoon to take hands off Lime scandal probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo excludes Yoon from Lime fund scandal probe (Segye Times)
-- Choo again invokes right to direct probe, orders Yoon to take hands off fund scandal case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Choo's right to direct probes aimed at Yoon and his family (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo orders Yoon to take hands off cases involving Lime, his family (Hankyoreh)
-- Optimus forges fraudulent trade receivable contract worth 1 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China posts 4.9 pct economic growth in 3rd quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai, Kia to build reserve fund for quality control (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- EV battery recycling proposal gets nod (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition parties ratchet up calls for fund scandal special probe (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea reaffirms commitment to NK-US dialogue (Korea Times)
