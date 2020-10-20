BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS has ranked fifth on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest hit "Dynamite" that had topped the list for three weeks, Billboard reported.
"BTS' 'Dynamite' drops 2-5 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it posts an eighth week atop Digital Song Sales," the U.S. music publisher said Monday (U.S. time).
The seven-member act made history with the English-lyric pop song by becoming the first South Korean band to top the Hot 100 chart, which measures all-genre streaming, radio play and album sales in the United States. The single stayed at No. 1 for three non-consecutive weeks and No. 2 for four weeks.
Despite the three-notch slip, the band topped the digital song sales chart for eight consecutive weeks with 44,000 units.
BTS also took the top spot in two other Billboard charts -- the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The first chart ranks songs from more than 200 territories around the world based on data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data, while the second chart measures data from the territories excluding the U.S.
"The track reigns with 73.8 million streams (down 9 percent from a week earlier), the week's top total and 20,000 downloads sold (down 21 percent) globally in the week ending Oct. 15," the Billboard reported on the Global 200 chart win.
