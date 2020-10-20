(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
(ATTN: ADDS details on music video views in last three paras, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS has ranked fifth on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest hit "Dynamite" that had topped the list for three weeks, Billboard reported.
"BTS' 'Dynamite' drops 2-5 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it posts an eighth week atop Digital Song Sales," the U.S. music publisher said Monday (U.S. time).
The seven-member act made history with the English-lyric pop song by becoming the first South Korean band to top the Hot 100 chart, which measures all-genre streaming, radio play and album sales in the United States. The single stayed at No. 1 for three non-consecutive weeks and No. 2 for four weeks.
Despite the three-notch slip, the band topped the digital song sales chart for eight consecutive weeks with 44,000 units.
BTS also took the top spot in two other Billboard charts -- the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The first chart ranks songs from more than 200 territories around the world based on data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data, while the second chart measures data from the territories excluding the U.S.
"The track reigns with 73.8 million streams (down 9 percent from a week earlier), the week's top total and 20,000 downloads sold (down 21 percent) globally in the week ending Oct. 15," the Billboard reported on the Global 200 chart win.
The music video for the BTS hit, meanwhile, has set a new milestone in YouTube views, the band's agency said Tuesday.
Views for "Dynamite" passed 500 million at around 9:06 a.m. following its release on Aug. 21, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
The band's most-watched music video on YouTube is "DNA" with 1.1 billion views, followed by "Boy With Luv" (Feat. Halsey) with 991 million views.
