LG Electronics tops TV consumer survey in Australia
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics Inc. has placed first in a recent TV consumer satisfaction survey in Australia, overtaking rival Samsung Electronics Co., industry sources said Tuesday.
In the annual survey conducted by Australian consumer tracker Canstar Blue, LG topped the list of best TV brands by earning five stars in five categories -- overall satisfaction, picture quality, ease of use, sound quality and smart compatibility.
LG received four stars only in the value for money segment. LG's 2020 ranking was up three notches from the previous year.
Global tech behemoth Samsung, which won the top spot last year, was ranked third after receiving four stars in all six categories.
Japan's Panasonic retained the No. 2 position by earning five stars in the ease of use category and four stars in the five others.
The survey was conducted on 1,000 adult Australians who have purchased new LED, LCD, OLED or QLED TVs over the past two years.
(END)
