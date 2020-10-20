(LEAD) SK hynix to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit for US$9 bln
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Tuesday that it will buy the NAND business of U.S. semiconductor giant Intel Corp. in a deal worth 10.3 trillion won (US$9 billion) to expand its presence in the memory sector.
SK hynix said it will acquire all of Intel's NAND flash business, except its Optane memory unit. The deal includes Intel's solid state drive (SSD) business and its factory in Dalian, China.
SK hynix it will pay Intel 8 trillion won by 2021 to first acquire its Chinese production facility and SSD unit.
It will pay the remaining 2.3 trillion won by March 2025 to complete the deal.
The deal will make SK hynix the world's second-largest NAND flash chip producer.
According to market researcher TrendForce, SK hynix was the world's fourth-largest NAND flash maker with an 11.7 percent revenue share in the second quarter of the year, while Intel was ranked sixth with an 11.5 percent revenue share.
South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. led the market with a 31.4 percent share, followed by Japan's Kioxia Corp. with 17.2 percent.
SK hynix said the deal will boost its competitiveness in SSD solutions, help the company to beef up its high-value product portfolio and improve balance in its memory business earnings.
Most of SK hynix's revenue currently comes from the DRAM business, where SK hynix ranks as the world's second-largest supplier.
In the second quarter, the company logged sales of 8.6 trillion won and operating profit of 1.9 trillion won.
Its NAND flash business accounted for 24 percent of the company's sales in the second quarter, with SSD sales making up nearly half of its NAND flash revenue.
SK hynix has been trying to reinforce its technological prowess in the NAND flash sector.
Last year, the company started to mass-produce the industry's first 128-layer 1 Terabit triple-level cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash. It is currently developing the next-generation 176-layer 4D NAND flash.
SK hynix and Intel have been closely working together for advanced chip development. The two sides recently collaborated on the Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) DRAM spec development.
