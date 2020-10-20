Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 October 20, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/09 Sunny 0
Busan 22/14 Sunny 0
(END)
