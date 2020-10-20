Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 October 20, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/09 Sunny 0

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

(END)

