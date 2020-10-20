Yonhap Infomax holds annual conference on state bonds
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, will hold an annual conference on the prospects of Korean treasury bonds, organizers said Tuesday.
The one-day conference, set for Tuesday afternoon, comes as the nation plans to sell a record amount of state bonds this year and next year to fund economic stimulus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-hosted by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the conference is also expected to discuss the pandemic's impact on global financial markets, organizers said.
Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan is scheduled to give a speech during the conference.
It is possible to watch the conference live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01jTrsYwrf0.
Last month, the National Assembly approved a fourth supplementary budget worth 7.8 trillion won (US$6.8 billion), mainly aimed at helping small merchants and self-employed people cushion the economic impact of the recent resurgence of the new coronavirus.
Along with the fourth extra budget, the size of the stimulus packages increased to 277 trillion won.
South Korea has increased its cap on selling treasury bonds to 167.8 trillion won (US$139 billion) this year, from an initial ceiling of 130.2 trillion won, to cope with the pandemic.
