Choi Ji-man, Rays chasing 'firsts' in World Series vs. Dodgers

The Rays were outhit by the Astros in terms of batting average, .260 to .201, and they didn't get any run-scoring hits with a runner in scoring position in their final 38 innings of that series. They were heavily reliant on home runs -- 71.9 percent of their runs this postseason have come via long balls, by far the highest percentage by a World Series-bound club. Their breakout star Randy Arozarena launched four home runs against the Astros en route to winning the ALCS MVP award, but the Rays will need other hitters to step up in the World Series.