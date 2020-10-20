Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit for US$9 bln
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Tuesday that it will buy the NAND business of U.S. semiconductor giant Intel Corp. in a deal worth 10.3 trillion won (US$9 billion) to help the company vault to become the world's second-largest NAND flash chipmaker.
SK hynix said it will acquire all of Intel's NAND flash business, except its Optane memory unit. The deal includes Intel's solid state drive (SSD) business and its factory in Dalian, China.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by double digits for the fifth consecutive day Tuesday, but health authorities remain vigilant over cluster infections at risk-prone facilities, such as hospitals.
The country added 58 more COVID-19 cases, including 41 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,333, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea to lift export ban on mask filters
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it will lift the export ban on nonwoven fabrics this week that are used to produce protective masks as the domestic supply of the materials and masks stabilized.
Under the decision, the country will lift the regulation that bans firms from exporting more than 15 percent of their production of nonwoven fabrics starting Friday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Russia found behind cyber attacks on PyeongChang Olympics
WASHINGTON -- Russia's military intelligence unit was found to have been behind cyber attacks against the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's alpine town of PyeongChang, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
The Justice Department, together with the FBI, charged six officers of the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate's (GRU) Military Unit for "disruptive, destructive and destabilizing activities in cyberspace.
-----------------
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BTS has ranked fifth on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest hit "Dynamite" that had topped the list for three weeks, Billboard reported.
"BTS' 'Dynamite' drops 2-5 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it posts an eighth week atop Digital Song Sales," the U.S. music publisher said Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
Moon calls for measures against pandemic-driven labor market inequality
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday urged the administration to step up efforts in tackling the seemingly expanding labor market inequality caused by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 is increasingly pushing the livelihoods of workers within economic blind spots, including those of special-employment type workers, towards the brink," Moon said during a weekly Cabinet meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Jeju gov. warns of lawsuits against Japan's possible release of contaminated water
SEOUL -- The Jeju governor said Tuesday that his government will lodge lawsuits against Japan if it presses ahead with its reported plan to discharge contaminated water from a disabled nuclear power plant in Fukushima.
"The Japanese government should immediately suspend related preparations," Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong said in a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul.
-----------------
5 rappers booked last year on drug charges
SEOUL -- Five rappers, including the winner of a popular hip-hop audition program, were booked last year on charges of smoking marijuana, police said Tuesday.
The five -- nafla, Loopy, Owen, BLOO and Young West of hip-hop label MKIT RAIN -- were accused of smoking the drug in their recording studio in August and September last year.
-----------------
SK Telecom to launch 5G mixed reality content in Hong Kong
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Tuesday it partnered with Hong Kong's top telecommunications firm PCCW Group to release its 5G mixed reality content there.
The South Korean carrier said it will work with PCCW Group to provide its augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content in Hong Kong, which commercialized the latest generation network earlier this year. SK Telecom said the two also have agreed on joint investment and production of 5G-based content.
-----------------
Choi Ji-man, Rays chasing 'firsts' in World Series vs. Dodgers
SEOUL -- When their 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers begins in a Texas bubble this week, the Tampa Bay Rays and their South Korean first baseman, Choi Ji-man, will also start their pursuit of "firsts."
As in: the Rays, who began play in 1998, will chase their first-ever World Series title. And whatever Choi does at the plate and on the field will be a first for a South Korean position player. Choi is the fourth South Korean to reach the World Series but the first batter to make it this far.
-----------------
24 F-35A stealth fighters delivered to S. Korea
SEOUL -- A total of 24 F-35A next-generation fighter jets have arrived in South Korea from the United States so far, the arms procurement agency said Tuesday, as Seoul pushes to enhance its operational capabilities against outside threats.
South Korea began bringing in the advanced stealth fighters from March last year to beef up reconnaissance capabilities under a plan to deploy 40 units through next year.
(END)
