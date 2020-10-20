Wolsong-1 reactor's economic viability unreasonably undervalued: watchdog
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The economic viability of South Korea's second-oldest nuclear reactor was unreasonably undervalued in determining the facility's early closure, state auditors said Tuesday.
In its audit report on the early closure of the Wolsong-1, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) concluded that a June 2018 projection report commissioned by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) included sales figures that were deflated.
BAI concluded that KHNP employees were aware of this but allowed the assessment project to proceed as was. The government watchdog also said officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which oversees KHNP, were involved in the decision process.
BAI, however, said it could not determine whether the reactor's early closure was justifiably warranted or not, as its audit focused only on assessing the veracity of the economic viability report on the reactor.
"Besides the economic factor, other general aspects were considered, including safety and acceptance by the local community," the BAI report said. "Safety and region-based elements were excluded from the scope of this audit."
The closure of Wolsong-1 has remained a hot-button topic in domestic politics since President Moon Jae-in decided in 2017 to decommission the reactor earlier than scheduled in line with his energy policy.
For more than a year, BAI has been looking into whether the shutdown decision by the state-run power company was based on independent research, as opposed to being predetermined or politically influenced by the administration.
The audit was commissioned by the National Assembly in September 2019 amid heated public debate on the early closure.
The agency was required to submit a final report to parliament within a five-month period that ended on Feb. 29 but was eight months overdue from the mandated deadline.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections