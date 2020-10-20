Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ministry looking into state-run port operator's alleged push to invest in N. Korea

All News 15:55 October 20, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry is looking into speculation that a state-run port operator has secretly pushed to invest in North Korea despite global sanctions, a ministry official said Tuesday.

Opposition lawmaker Rep. Kwon Seong-dong raised the possibility that the Busan Port Authority is pushing for cooperation with a Chinese firm in investing in the North's northeastern port town of Rajin.

He made the claim based on a document obtained from the state-run firm that controls terminals in the country's southeastern port city of Busan.

"There was a discussion (with the unification ministry) at an elementary level in the early stages of the plan," a unification ministry official said. "We are contacting the business operator to confirm how things have progressed ever since."

According to the lawmaker, the Busan Port Authority tentatively agreed with the Chinese firm to cooperate in developing the North Korean port.

The Chinese firm is believed to have secured the right to manage the port near the North's border with China for 49 years in 2018.

Such investment in North Korea, however, could be in violation of global sanctions adopted in retaliation of Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests.

The Busan Port Authority reportedly admitted it had discussed the possibility of the investment in case sanctions are lifted with the Chinese firm but denied it has signed any deal to push ahead with the plan.

The photo from the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation on July 15, 2018, shows North Korea's Rajin Port on the northeastern border with Russia. The committee's Chairman Song Young-gil visited the area and met with North Korean and Russian officials on a trilateral logistics project that would connect the three countries by ship and train. Song said the three sides agreed to continue talks. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#unification ministry #North Korea investment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!