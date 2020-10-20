Cheil Worldwide Inc Q3 net profit up 18.7 pct. to 42.2 bln won
All News 15:34 October 20, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 42.2 billion won (US$37.1 million), up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 12.9 percent on-year to 59.4 billion won. Sales decreased 18.5 percent to 686.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections