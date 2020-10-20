KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 81,000 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16350 DN50
KiaMtr 46,850 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 115,000 DN 500
SK hynix 85,200 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 493,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,600 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,200 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 29,000 0
HITEJINRO 37,200 DN 300
Yuhan 60,600 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 182,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 46,300 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,900 DN 600
Kogas 30,000 DN 1,450
Hanwha 25,150 0
DB HiTek 35,000 DN 300
CJ 80,100 DN 700
JWPHARMA 31,550 DN 850
LGInt 15,350 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,590 UP 10
SBC 9,970 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 250
Daesang 25,250 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,600 DN 20
ORION Holdings 12,350 UP 50
LotteFood 308,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 5,360 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 162,500 DN 4,000
KCC 157,500 DN 4,000
SKBP 155,000 UP 500
AmoreG 48,200 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 167,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 26,350 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,800 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,500 UP 25,000
GC Corp 227,000 UP 4,500
Shinsegae 220,000 DN 5,000
