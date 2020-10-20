DaelimInd 81,000 UP 200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16350 DN50

KiaMtr 46,850 UP 150

Donga Socio Holdings 115,000 DN 500

SK hynix 85,200 DN 1,500

Youngpoong 493,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 31,600 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,200 DN 800

ShinhanGroup 29,000 0

HITEJINRO 37,200 DN 300

Yuhan 60,600 DN 1,100

CJ LOGISTICS 182,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 46,300 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,900 DN 600

Kogas 30,000 DN 1,450

Hanwha 25,150 0

DB HiTek 35,000 DN 300

CJ 80,100 DN 700

JWPHARMA 31,550 DN 850

LGInt 15,350 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 6,590 UP 10

SBC 9,970 DN 10

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 250

Daesang 25,250 UP 50

SKNetworks 4,600 DN 20

ORION Holdings 12,350 UP 50

LotteFood 308,000 DN 500

NEXENTIRE 5,360 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 162,500 DN 4,000

KCC 157,500 DN 4,000

SKBP 155,000 UP 500

AmoreG 48,200 DN 850

HyundaiMtr 167,500 DN 500

BukwangPharm 26,350 DN 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,800 UP 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,500 UP 25,000

GC Corp 227,000 UP 4,500

Shinsegae 220,000 DN 5,000

(MORE)