KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 297,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 27,700 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,600 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,200 UP 600
Hyosung 77,300 UP 300
SsangyongCement 5,720 UP 90
KAL 20,450 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,500 DN 60
TaekwangInd 670,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,200 UP 900
BoryungPharm 15,100 DN 200
L&L 10,550 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,650 UP 70
LOTTE 29,450 DN 300
POSCO 206,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 66,900 UP 4,500
SAMSUNG SDS 176,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,600 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,460 UP 30
KPIC 191,500 UP 10,500
Binggrae 55,900 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 45,300 UP 250
GCH Corp 22,100 0
SamsungElec 60,900 UP 900
NHIS 9,270 DN 20
SK Discovery 60,900 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 88,000 DN 500
LS 55,800 UP 100
GS E&C 27,500 UP 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,600 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 432,500 UP 19,500
GS Retail 36,550 UP 600
HtlShilla 76,600 DN 600
Hanssem 100,500 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 142,000 UP 2,000
Ottogi 553,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 72,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,410 UP 80
