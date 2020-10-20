Nongshim 297,000 DN 2,000

SGBC 27,700 DN 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 51,600 DN 2,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,200 UP 600

Hyosung 77,300 UP 300

SsangyongCement 5,720 UP 90

KAL 20,450 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,500 DN 60

TaekwangInd 670,000 UP 1,000

LG Corp. 72,200 UP 700

POSCO CHEMICAL 78,200 UP 900

BoryungPharm 15,100 DN 200

L&L 10,550 DN 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,650 UP 70

LOTTE 29,450 DN 300

POSCO 206,500 DN 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 66,900 UP 4,500

SAMSUNG SDS 176,000 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,600 0

KUMHOTIRE 3,460 UP 30

KPIC 191,500 UP 10,500

Binggrae 55,900 DN 100

DB INSURANCE 45,300 UP 250

GCH Corp 22,100 0

SamsungElec 60,900 UP 900

NHIS 9,270 DN 20

SK Discovery 60,900 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 88,000 DN 500

LS 55,800 UP 100

GS E&C 27,500 UP 1,050

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,600 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 432,500 UP 19,500

GS Retail 36,550 UP 600

HtlShilla 76,600 DN 600

Hanssem 100,500 UP 2,100

Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 1,200

SamsungElecMech 142,000 UP 2,000

Ottogi 553,000 DN 9,000

IlyangPharm 72,000 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 9,410 UP 80

(MORE)