KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,540 0
SKC 74,300 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,200 0
KSOE 80,100 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,260 DN 10
F&F 100,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 237,500 UP 15,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,750 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 0
S-1 85,400 DN 700
OCI 59,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 54,800 DN 100
KorZinc 370,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 DN 20
SYC 51,000 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 28,100 0
IS DONGSEO 40,200 DN 250
S-Oil 56,900 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 164,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,500 UP 13,500
HMM 7,050 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 41,700 UP 350
Hanchem 149,500 UP 4,000
SamsungSecu 33,100 UP 200
IBK 8,210 DN 10
KEPCO 21,000 DN 400
SKTelecom 233,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 50,400 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 8,100 DN 170
HyundaiElev 39,850 DN 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,700 DN 200
Hanon Systems 12,250 0
SK 197,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,400 DN 2,100
DAEKYO 3,925 UP 10
GKL 12,500 UP 100
Handsome 29,800 DN 550
DWS 22,650 DN 100
UNID 45,200 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections