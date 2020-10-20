KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,190 DN 10
COWAY 77,400 DN 1,400
NamhaeChem 8,090 DN 90
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 50
BGF 4,145 DN 25
SamsungEng 10,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,580 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,750 UP 250
KT 23,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,450 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,300 DN 200
KT&G 83,100 UP 100
DHICO 13,450 UP 100
LG Display 15,750 0
Kangwonland 22,500 UP 100
NAVER 290,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 352,500 DN 500
NCsoft 794,000 UP 23,000
DSME 22,750 DN 250
DSINFRA 8,590 UP 20
DWEC 3,000 UP 15
Donga ST 87,500 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 386,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 169,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,000 UP 150
LGH&H 1,547,000 DN 15,000
LGCHEM 621,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 16,450 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,900 UP 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,200 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 90,700 UP 1,600
Celltrion 245,500 DN 10,000
Huchems 22,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,500 UP 1,500
