KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 DN 500
KIH 68,300 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 32,000 UP 50
GS 34,150 DN 50
CJ CGV 21,500 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,500 DN 900
Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 750
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,400 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,575 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 1,500
LF 14,400 UP 100
FOOSUNG 9,270 UP 40
SK Innovation 140,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 25,650 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 40,750 UP 50
Hansae 18,650 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 65,600 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 29,050 UP 450
KOLON IND 37,200 DN 450
HanmiPharm 272,000 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,460 0
emart 154,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 DN 200
HANJINKAL 78,200 UP 100
DoubleUGames 67,500 DN 100
CUCKOO 99,600 UP 300
COSMAX 122,500 0
MANDO 35,800 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 682,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 57,700 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 29,350 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,300 DN 50
Netmarble 135,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S224000 UP500
ORION 129,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 133,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 322,000 DN 17,000
HDC-OP 20,250 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,570 DN 30
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections