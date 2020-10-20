S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 20, 2020
All News 16:33 October 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.679 0.673 +0.6
3-year TB 0.911 0.891 +2.0
10-year TB 1.462 1.441 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.832 0.821 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.241 2.229 +1.2
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
