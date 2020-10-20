S. Korea, EU seek to boost cooperation on 'Green New Deal'
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Environment officials of South Korea and the European Union on Tuesday discussed expanding cooperation on Seoul's plan for a "Green New Deal," the environment ministry said.
The discussions, the second of their kind, took place during a virtual meeting led by Ahn Se-chang, a ministry official overseeing climate change policy, and Astrid Schomaker of the European Commission's Directorate General for the Environment.
The Green New Deal is a government-wide project being pushed by Seoul to achieve sustainable growth through eco-friendly policies.
The ministry said the two sides shared the latest developments related to the plan and focused on expanding it to the global level, including at the second P4G summit, which South Korea plans to host next year.
P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a public-private initiative aimed at tackling climate change and other sustainable development goals.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
2
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
3
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
3
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
4
Korean-born adoptee in U.S. finds her biological family after 44 years
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise