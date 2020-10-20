Yonhap News Summary
Cheong Wa Dae calls justice minister's order in fund scandal probe 'unavoidable'
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it was "unavoidable" for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to order the nation's top prosecutor to recuse himself from an ongoing investigation into a hedge fund scandal because the probe needs to be swift and fair.
The statement is seen as an expression of support for Choo amid tensions between the minister and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl over the scandal that has allegedly implicated politicians of both the ruling and opposition parties.
-----------------
(LEAD) Wolsong-1 reactor's economic viability unreasonably undervalued: watchdog
SEOUL -- The economic viability of South Korea's second-oldest nuclear reactor was unreasonably undervalued in determining the facility's early closure, state auditors said Tuesday.
In its audit report on the early closure of the Wolsong-1, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) concluded that a June 2018 projection report from a third-party accounting firm commissioned by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) included sales figures that were deflated.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court upholds revocation of S. Korea's first for-profit hospital's license
JEJU -- A court on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday upheld the local government's revocation of the business license of what would have been the nation's first for-profit hospital.
The operator of the Greenland International Medical Center, owned by a Chinese real estate developer, filed a lawsuit in May 2019 against the provincial government's decision to cancel the approval after the hospital missed the deadline for opening.
-----------------
(LEAD) Septuagenarian found dead one day after getting flu vaccine shot
SEOUL -- A septuagenarian was found dead inside her home in the southwestern province of North Jeolla on Tuesday after getting a flu vaccine shot at a neighborhood clinic the previous day, provincial officials said.
The 78-year-old resident of Gochang, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, was discovered dead at her rural home by one of her neighbors around 7:35 a.m.
-----------------
KDB raises US$1 bln via overseas bond sale
SEOUL -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Tuesday it has raised US$1 billion by selling bonds overseas.
The $500 million worth of bonds with a 3-year maturity were sold at 0.585 percent, while the other bonds worth $500 million with maturities of five years and six months were priced at 0.852 percent.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. fast narrowing missile technology with S. Korea: defense development agency chief
SEOUL -- North Korea is developing its missile capabilities at a pace much faster than expected, significantly narrowing the gap in weapons technology with South Korea, the chief of a state-run defense development agency said Tuesday.
Nam Sae-kyu, head of the Agency for Defense Development, made the remark during a parliamentary audit session, providing an analysis on the weapons the North unveiled in a recent military parade.
-----------------
S. Korean defense chief, U.S. commander vow strong cooperation for N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula Tuesday and vowed a stronger combined readiness posture to support diplomacy to denuclearize North Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The U.S. commander arrived here Monday for a two-day visit as part of his trip to Asia.
-----------------
Hyundai Motor's brand value ranks 5th worldwide
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its brand value was ranked fifth among global automakers on its efforts to evolve into a future mobility solutions provider.
Hyundai Motor's brand value rose 1 percent to US$14.3 billion in 2020 from $14.1 billion a year earlier, the company said, citing global brand consulting firm Interbrand's top 100 brand rankings for this year.
