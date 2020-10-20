N. Korean leader vows to further develop ties with China
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to further boost friendly relations with China, the North's state media said Tuesday.
Kim said he would make positive efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping to "further consolidate and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendly relations," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim made the remarks on Monday in a reply message to Xi, who sent a congratulatory letter to Kim earlier this month to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.
Xi expressed China's intent to "successfully defend, consolidate and develop" the bilateral relations.
China is North Korea's most important trading partner and a key source of food, arms, and fuel, giving Beijing significant leverage over Pyongyang.
Earlier this month, North Korea showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking any part of the continental U.S. during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
4
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
2
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
3
Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
3
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
-
4
24 F-35A stealth fighters delivered to S. Korea
-
5
SK hynix to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit for US$9 bln