-- Unsubstantial audit on Wolsong-1 reactor, gov't to retain nuclear phase-out policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Wolsong-1 audit half complete after dragging on for one year (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trade ministry trashed 444 Wolsong documents to hide evidence after audit launched: BAI (Donga llbo)

-- Wolsong-1 audit tilted to economic evaluation, lacks judgment on overall validity of decommissioning (Seoul Shinmun)

-- BAI withholds judgment on Wolsong-1 reactor decommissioning, finds its economic viability undervalued (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea reports third death after elderly man received flu shot (Chosun Ilbo)

-- A word from president that made ex-Minister Paik Un-gyu break law on nuclear reactor (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Wolsong-1 audit result leaves only political strife (Hankyoreh)

-- BAI fails to 'put a period' on Wolsong controversy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix to acquire Intel's NAND business for 10 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Wolsong-1 reactor's economic viability undervalued: state auditor (Korea Economic Daily)

