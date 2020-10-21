Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports fall 5.8 pct in first 20 days of October

All News 09:03 October 21, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Wednesday.

Per-day exports, however, rose 5.9 percent on-year in the Oct. 1-20 period, the Korea Customs Service said.

